Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,265 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 953.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.