Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,977 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,607,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 133.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 446,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,538,000 after acquiring an additional 385,677 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

