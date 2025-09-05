Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 337 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.21 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

