Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 413 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

