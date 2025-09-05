Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $198,000 Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 279,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 162,828 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $3,829,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 121,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 47.35% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6202 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.