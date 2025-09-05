Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 132.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 341,533 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 52.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

