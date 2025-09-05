Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

