OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the first quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

TCPC opened at $7.18 on Friday. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $610.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -588.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackrock Tcp Capital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

