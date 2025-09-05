OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Holdings in PSQ Holdings, Inc. $PSQH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.27% of PSQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQH. Man Group plc bought a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PSQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PSQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PSQ alerts:

PSQ Stock Up 0.3%

PSQH stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PSQ had a negative net margin of 169.29% and a negative return on equity of 224.55%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PSQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PSQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSQH

About PSQ

(Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.