OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 4,900 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 365,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNA opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $690.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 136.56%.The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

