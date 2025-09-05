OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in FB Bancorp, Inc. $FBLA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.12% of FB Bancorp worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 604,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBLA opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

FB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. FB Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

