OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Holdings in Toro Company (The) $TTC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,514,000 after buying an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,187,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,649,000 after buying an additional 1,156,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toro by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 434,257 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,077,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 445,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:TTC opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.