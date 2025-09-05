OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Genasys Inc. $GNSS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 358.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Genasys were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1,548.8% during the first quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 313,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 294,267 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 87.5% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.00 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 264.70% and a negative net margin of 92.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

