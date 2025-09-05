OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $136,000 Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. $SGMO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.09% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 439.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGMO stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a negative return on equity of 293.05%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.