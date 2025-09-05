OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $172,000 Stock Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $BRBS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.