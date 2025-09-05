OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $152,000 in uniQure N.V. $QURE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in uniQure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in uniQure by 127.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in uniQure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $70,703.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 115,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,205.22. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,599.70. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,144 shares of company stock worth $322,426. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 target price on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $17.73 on Friday. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $972.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.14.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

