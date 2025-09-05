OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $201,000 in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 880,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Orla Mining Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ORLA opened at $11.27 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

