OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $262,000 in Exodus Movement, Inc. $EXOD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Exodus Movement at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exodus Movement during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exodus Movement in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Exodus Movement in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Exodus Movement alerts:

Exodus Movement Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD opened at $24.31 on Friday. Exodus Movement, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $706.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXOD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exodus Movement

About Exodus Movement

(Free Report)

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.