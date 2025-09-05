OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $262,000 in Exodus Movement, Inc. $EXOD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Exodus Movement at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exodus Movement during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exodus Movement in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Exodus Movement in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.
Exodus Movement Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD opened at $24.31 on Friday. Exodus Movement, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $706.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Exodus Movement
Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
