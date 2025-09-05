OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $276,000 in Meridian Bank $MRBK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Trading Up 0.4%

Meridian Bank stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.75. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Meridian Bank Announces Dividend

Meridian Bank ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Meridian Bank had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Meridian Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meridian Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Meridian Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

