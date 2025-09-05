OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Lowers Position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ELDN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.09% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELDN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1,295.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.61 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELDN. Zacks Research lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

