OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $222,000 Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. $CURI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.14% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Singular Research raised shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 40,057 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,855.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,374,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,979.67. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks sold 8,050,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,206,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,721,658. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,114,493 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,825. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $265.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.80.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -355.56%.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.