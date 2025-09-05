OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in INNOVATE Corp. $VATE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VATE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in INNOVATE during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in INNOVATE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in INNOVATE by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in INNOVATE during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in INNOVATE by 14.1% during the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Stock Down 2.0%

VATE opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.90. INNOVATE Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

INNOVATE Company Profile

INNOVATE ( NYSE:VATE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

