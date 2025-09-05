OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in SunOpta by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $755.78 million, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.35. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

