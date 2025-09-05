OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 121,500 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. $ACRS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 223.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 78.3% in the first quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 4,041,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,069 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 71.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 681,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 284,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 152,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 802.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

