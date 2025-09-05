OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 17,064 Shares of Citizens, Inc. $CIA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Citizens were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Citizens by 39.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $62.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

