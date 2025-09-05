OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 26,800 Shares of New Gold Inc. $NGD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 121.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in New Gold were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:NGD opened at $6.14 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Get Our Latest Report on New Gold

About New Gold

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.