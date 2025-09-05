OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 7,500 Shares of Trinseo PLC $TSE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSE. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 48,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $118,119.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 250,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,046.75. This represents a 24.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $240,028 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE TSE opened at $2.35 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.36%.

About Trinseo

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.