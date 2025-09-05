OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Holdings in C&F Financial Corporation $CFFI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.09% of C&F Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in C&F Financial by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in C&F Financial by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,205 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $85,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,542. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.48. C&F Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.67%.The company had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

