OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Stake in City Holding Company $CHCO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in City by 24.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 631,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,192,000 after acquiring an additional 123,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in City by 13,747.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in City by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in City by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Performance

City stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. City Holding Company has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $137.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts expect that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $327,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,269.22. This trade represents a 26.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $239,949.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 305 shares of company stock valued at $38,750. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

