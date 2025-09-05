OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 13,700 CION Investment Corporation $CION

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE:CION opened at $10.32 on Friday. CION Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is -757.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
