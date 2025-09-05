OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 174,200 Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ALTO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 30.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 515,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,149 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Trading Up 0.9%

ALTO opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

