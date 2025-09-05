OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stake in Palladyne AI Corp. $PDYN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.08% of Palladyne AI worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 47.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palladyne AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

PDYN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.75.

Insider Activity at Palladyne AI

In other Palladyne AI news, CTO Denis Garagic sold 14,809 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $109,882.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 584,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,653.78. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,406 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $47,532.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,791.12. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,963 shares of company stock worth $200,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Profile

(Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.