OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Holdings in Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.09% of Personalis worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 18.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

PSNL stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $451.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Personalis from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

