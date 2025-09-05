OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $859,095,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 69.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,927,000 after acquiring an additional 355,720 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 122.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 322,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 490,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 156,524 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Jaewon Ryu bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,605. This trade represents a 67.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.25 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $828,878. This trade represents a 16.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE TFX opened at $128.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

