OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 177,800 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. $KULR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in KULR Technology Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 23,476.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 296,506 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 2,585.4% during the first quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 440,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.10.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

