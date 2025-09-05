OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 956 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.