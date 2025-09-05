OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2%

DAL opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

