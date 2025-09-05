OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,258,000 after buying an additional 2,993,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 52.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,128,000 after buying an additional 2,724,576 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,423,000 after buying an additional 1,657,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,438,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,884,000 after buying an additional 1,639,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 166.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 1,605,993 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

