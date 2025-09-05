Onespan Inc $OSPN Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Onespan were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onespan by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Onespan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Onespan by 455.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Onespan by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.30. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

In related news, Director Garry L. Capers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,204.58. This represents a 5.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Zenner acquired 2,200 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 71,273 shares in the company, valued at $912,294.40. The trade was a 3.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSPN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onespan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

