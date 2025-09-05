Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,654 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

