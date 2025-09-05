Park National Co. $PRK Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Park National worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 199.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the first quarter worth about $93,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Park National by 11.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park National in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

Park National Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $173.29 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $137.97 and a 12-month high of $207.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Park National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

