Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $89.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $81.47 and a one year high of $96.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

