Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 169.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,395,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 352.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 703,240 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25,682.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 150.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 243.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 298,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Research cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

