Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 30.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 193.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $20.13 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $214.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $950,252.76. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

