Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,196 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.97%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

