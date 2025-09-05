Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $11,077,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,475,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 1,120,874 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 871,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 583,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVB. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,413.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

