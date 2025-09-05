Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 23,609 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC $PSNY

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSNY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

