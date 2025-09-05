Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 26,335 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. $MQT

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,026,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 423,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 476.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 158,124 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 414.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQT stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

