Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $5.34 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,279.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE LBRT opened at $10.74 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

