Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,444. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:MSM opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

